Omicron scare: BMC postpones date of school reopening to Dec 15 from Dec 1

Amid the worry of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the reopening of for classes 1 to 7, in Mumbai, has been postponed till December 15, informed the

Earlier, the for classes 1 to 7 was scheduled to reopen from December 1.

School for classes 8 to 12 had reopened earlier on October 4.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

