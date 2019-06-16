Indian Navy benefits from strategic logistics pacts with US, France

[India], Jun 16 (ANI): The is benefitting from strategic logistics agreements signed by the NDA government with the US and as its warships operating in the and Region are frequently getting fuel and other support for these countries' naval bases and warships in the area.

"Our warships operate as per our mission-based deployments in the Region, and the Gulf are far away from our shores. The strategic logistics agreements with the US and are helping them get fuel and other support from them," senior Naval sources told

The recent example is the help provided to Indian warships deployed for anti-piracy operations in the where the pacts have enhanced their ease of operations.

"Earlier, the warships in Gulf of Aden used to go to the nearby ports for replenishing their fuel and other stocks on regular intervals. But after the agreement with the US, the warships take fuel from the deployed in that region to meet their fuel requirements," the sources said.

Sources said that the also refuels and replenishes from the bases for which the payments are made later, but at the moment the seems to be the bigger beneficiary of the pact.

Likewise, the French naval bases and the near have also helped the Indian Navy warships operate freely and far away from its shores.

Navy says the pacts have also helped the maritime force to fulfil its mandate of being the first responder and security provider in the region as per the task given to it by

Apart from the anti-piracy missions, the Indian Navy ships have also been Mission Deployed for Operation 'GULFDEP' in the Gulf of and Gulf, and Operation 'MALDEP' in the till the

is the area from where the vessels enter the

While and are strategic partners, in 2016, signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) under which the two countries can refuel and replenish from each other's designated bases.

has also signed the Communication Compatibility and Security Agreement in 2018 after which the Indian Navy is talking with the Americans on a common platform at the operational headquarters level also.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)