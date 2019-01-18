Municipal Corporation for cow shelters received Rs 10 cr each from UP govt: Dr Neelkanth Tiwari

The government has already allocated Rs 10 crore to each Municipal Corporation for cow shelters, said UP Sports and Dr on Friday.

Addressing the media here, said: " has already given Rs 10 crore to each Municipal Corporation for cow shelters. A year ago every district received Rs 1 to 1.25 crore each. However, some mischievous elements are trying to create problems but we are dealing with it."

Earlier on January 5, Chief Minister ordered that all stray cattle across the state should be shifted to cow shelters by January 10.

Last year, farmers in Aligarh had locked up all the stray cattle in schools and hospitals to save their crops from being damaged.

As many as 700 cows were locked up inside a government school and primary health centre in Gorai area in Aligarh by farmers on December 24 and 25 to save their crops from being damaged by the cattle.

The plight of farmers in Bulandshahr has also been same. They are spending nights in their farms to protect their crops from being destroyed by stray cattle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)