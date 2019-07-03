Rajasthan govt gives Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin after minor girl raped in Jaipur

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted and raped in the Shastri Nagar area of the city.

Showing solidarity with the kin of the victim, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, party legislators Amin Kagzi and Rafiq Khan met the victim's father and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to him.

"The compensation was sanctioned from the chief minister's relief fund," District collector Jagroop Singh Yadav told media persons.

The family of the victim had filed a complaint after the girl was abducted and raped on July 1.

"The culprit lured the girl from near her house into a vehicle around 8 pm on July 1 and raped her. After two hours, he dropped her at the same spot from where she was picked up. A medical checkup was conducted and a case registered. Several teams are working to nab the offender," said Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

The incident created much anger in the area as some people tried to give the matter a communal colour. A mob gathered outside a police station and pelted stones at the cops. The Police has arrested 16 people in connection with this.

"Some people had gathered in the area to protest. When the police tried to disperse the crowd, they started pelting stones. Some vehicles were damaged and a few police officers were also injured. We have registered a case and arrested 16 people," Srivastava said.

Srivastava, however, dismissed rumours of a communal angle to the incident.

"Action will also be taken against those spreading the rumours," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)