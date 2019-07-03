Mayawati criticises BJP government for 'hurriedness' over Maratha reservation

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati launched a scathing attack on BJP over its "hurriedness" to give reservation to Maratha community in Maharashtra, while accusing the party of not being 'interested' in the welfare of people other castes.

"Along with giving reservations on the basis of economic status by Central and State governments run by the BJP, there was this swiftness shown to provide the benefit of OBC reservation to Maratha community in Maharashtra. Only if such interest was shown to hire people from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the vacant positions, then it would have benefitted them a lot," Mayawati said during a review meeting of the party officials held here.She also demanded that quantum of reservation for the reserved class be increased in proportion to their population."The way various states are increasing reservation limits beyond 50 per cent, it is natural that demand to increase the reservation quota for SCs and OBCs gets louder," she said. According to the statement by the party, the BSP leader also lamented the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

