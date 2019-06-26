Dharmendra Pradhan thanks Jaishankar for rescuing migrant workers from Dubai

on Wednesday thanked his cabinet colleague, S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, for his intervention in bringing back the stranded Odisha migrant workers from

Pradhan, who hails from Odisha state, in a teet, said, "Met my Odia brothers on their safe return to I took the matter with after videos of their ordeal in had surfaced on Thank EAM Dr S and of India, for their sincere efforts in repatriating them back home & ensuring their well-being."

Earlier this month, the Petroleum and had written to requesting his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha, who were held captive by their employers in the country.

Prabhat Kumar Mahapatra, one of the rescued workers, said, "I with nine other people went to Dubai last year on July 1. We bought a ticket of Rs 80,000 to Dubai. But the company, for which we went there, was shut within three months. We had no money as we didn't get paid in those three months."

The worker further alleged that the agent stopped answering his phone.

"We finally shot a video and it became viral. I am very thankful to that he reached out for help and we came back to India," he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)