.Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC asks CBI to complete probe in 2 weeks

The on Monday asked the (CBI) to complete within two weeks, the probe into the alleged killing of 11 girls in Shelter Home case in which is the main accused.

A bench headed by while posting the matter for hearing on June 3 asked the probe agency to complete the investigation in the said time and also submit a status report in the case.

(AG) KK told the top court that it may not possible to complete investigation but the status report can be filed. Considering the urgency of the matter, the apex court hear the matter during summer vacations.

"...Based upon the facts revealed by one accused namely during his interrogation, a particular spot in burial ground, as identified by the accused was excavated and a bundle of bones was recovered from the spot," the CBI said in its affidavit filed before the apex court on Friday.

"It is further submitted that the allegations regarding involvement of outsiders, who used to physically/sexually abuse the girls, have been properly investigated. Accused persons namely Vikas Kumar, Ravi Kumar Raushan, Verma, alias Mamu, alias Masterji and Vikki have been charge-sheeted by the CBI, as per revelation made by the victims," the agency said.

The agency also denied the claims that it was shielding the real perpetrators or that the leads given by victims. "After revelation made by the victims, all efforts were made to trace the perpetrators of crime. After ascertaining the identity of perpetrators through proper investigation, charge sheet has been filed against accused persons," the agency claimed.

The agency also stated in its affidavit that the investigations regarding the outsiders, who used to physically/sexually abuse the girls were carried out properly.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls who used to reside in the state-run shelter home.

The charge sheet filed by the CBI, which is investigating the matter, named 21 people including main accused who used to run the state-funded NGO in where minor girls were allegedly sexually abused over a period of time.

