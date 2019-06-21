My mid-term polls remark was about local body polls, and not for Assembly polls: Gowda

After his 'mid-term election' remark, supremo HD Deve on Friday clarified that his comment was about the local body elections, and not for the Assembly polls in the state.

"I said it for local body elections and not for the Assembly elections. I am here to build my party. As HD mentioned, the coalition government will continue for the next four years. There is an understanding between the and the party," told reporters here.

Amid simmering differences between the two allies, had claimed that mid-term elections would "no doubt" be held in in the state.

"There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls. They (Congress) said they will support us for five years but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart," he had said.

He also had also claimed that he did not want his son HD to become the of the state.

"People are carefully watching everything. I did not ask them for a coalition government. I did not ask for the chief ministerial post to my son They (Congress) themselves called me and asked me to form the government. I will continue my work. I do not want to blame anyone," the supremo had said.

Both the and the JDS, which contested the elections as allies, failed to make a mark. The BJP won 25 out of 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The and the JDS won one seat each.

However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the coalition and the government would last for the full term of five years.

Kumaraswamy had said on Tuesday that he could not express the pain he went through every day in order to run the government smoothly.

