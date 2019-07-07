Nadda urges party leaders to make BJP a '22-cr member party'

BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with office-bearers of all "morchas" of the party at the BJP headquarter here.

Leaders of eight "Morcha" cells -- Minorities, IT, Youth, Mahila, OBC, SC and ST were present during the meeting with the working president.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Murlidhar Rao.

Party sources said issues related to "morchas" were discussed during the meeting.

JP Nadda addressed the leaders and urged them to increase the number of members of the party, they said.

Reportedly, Nadda urged the office bearers to make the BJP a 22-crore member party.

We are currently 11 crores, we are expecting 11 crores more, sources in the BJP said.

The BJP has launched a membership drive on Saturday. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the president of the BJP Membership Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)