Nagaland firing incident a case of mistaken identity: Shah in Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland firing: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia, CM to visit Mon
Nagaland Lok Sabha MP demands inquiry into firing incident
Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 10 new cases, 1 fresh fatality
LS members express anguish over Nagaland firing incident, demand probe
Amit Shah will make statement in House over Nagaland incident: LS Speaker
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke in Lok Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident and said that the case was of the mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon.
Shah said, "Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon."
"6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army. After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," added Shah
Shah added that as a result, one jawan of the security forces died. Many other jawans were injured. "Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others injured. Local administration-Police tried to bring the situation to normalcy," he said while giving the details of the incident.
"The current situation is tense but under control. On 5th Dec, Nagaland DGP and Commissioner visited the site. FIR has been registered and keeping seriousness in mind, probe has been handed over to State Crime Police Station. The SIT has been constituted and has been directed to complete the probe within a month," the Home Minister said.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces and the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.
The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.
A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.
The government of India expresses deep regret over the unfortunate incident in #Nagaland and also expresses deep sympathies to the bereaved families: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/XHIdangaBr— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
Shah on Sunday expressed anguish over the incident and conveyed condolences to bereaved families.Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23.
Army has taken up investigation into the reasons behind this incident at the highest level, action will be taken as per the law. I immediately contacted the Governor and CM of the state after receiving the news of the incident. MHA also contacted the Chief Secretary & DGP: HM pic.twitter.com/4hyoDCRmcS— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU