Nalanda: Child dies due to fever, family alleges Encephalitis cause of death

-
ALSO READ
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll rises to 66
Encephalitis death toll mounts to 131 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Muzaffarpur: 47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals
Bihar: Encephalitis claims 54 children; 132 hospitalised in Muzaffarpur
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll rises to 69
-
Amidst the rising death toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, the death of a two and a half year old child in Nalanda due to high fever has created a stir here. The District Development Officer, Rajeev Ranjan, however, said they were waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the reason behind the death.
"A child has lost his life, he was taken to the Sadar hospital on June 22 from where he was referred to PMCH in Patna. He was being treated there for the past few days and lost his life today. He was suffering from high fever, we are waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the disease," Rajeev Ranjan told ANI here.
The father of the child, however, has alleged that Priyanshu lost his life due to the 'chamki' (encephalitis) fever.
"My son had 'chamki' fever, for which he was being treated at different hospitals. We first took him to the Sadar Hospital here and then PMCH. He had high fever ranging to 103-104 degrees," Roshan Kumar, the father told ANI.
Earlier, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 132 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there were 21 deaths in Kejriwal Hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU