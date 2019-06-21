Nation-building, YS Chowdary gives reason for joining BJP

Y S Chowdary, who switched sides to BJP on Thursday, defended his action on Friday saying he wants to engage in nation-building exercise.

"I am not a I joined BJP to get involved in nation-building exercise. I joined only to do good for the country," he told reporters, a day after he and three other members of Rajya Sabha--C M Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and G merged themselves with the BJP.

"We have seen the mood of the nation in the recent election. So I thought that it can be a really good platform to serve as a Member of Parliament," Chawdary, who faces a probe by various revenue agencies of the Centre in an alleged bank fraud, said.

The MPs, who met Chairman and conveyed their decision to merge with BJP, were later formally admitted to BJP by its JP Nadda.

On Thursday, Chowdary had said, "We have joined to work for the nation and particularly for the state of We want to emphasize on all issues raised in the Reorganization Act to be implemented as early as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)