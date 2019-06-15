Nationwide 'symbolic strike' by doctors demanding adequate security

Amidst chanting the slogan of 'We want justice,' the doctors across the country on Saturday observed a 'symbolic strike' and demanded adequate security in hospitals for themselves and strict action against those who assault doctors.

The strike at in Kolkata on Saturday entered the fifth day where even advocates joined the protesting doctors.

"We are with these doctors. We request the to resolve the problem so that the general people do not get affected. Over 300 doctors have resigned by now," said Shariq Siddiqui, an

Federation of (FORDA) in the capital observed strike in over 14 hospitals including RML, LHMC, DDU, of the Northern Railways and During the protest OPD, wards, routine operations were non-functional while emergency services were not hampered.

Dr Sumedh, of FORDA, said that the agitation might intensify as there has been no development for the safety of medical practitioners in Kolkata.

"As of FORDA, I assure our colleagues in that all doctors are with you," he said.

"As assured by Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Central Doctor Protection Act Bill must be passed in the Parliament immediately," he added.

Medical students, resident doctors and house surgeons of treated their patients today with a bandage on their forehead to show their solidarity with the agitating doctors in

Dr Srinivasan, Secretary, Indian Medical Association of chapter, also condemned the incident.

In Hubli, junior doctors and post-graduate took to streets to express their anger.

"No emergency services are obstructed due to the strike. Even today at this epitome of failure of the system we are showing that we stand together and we are delivering our responsibilities," said Dr Gopi, a junior doctor at in Hubli.

Dr VK Tiwari, Medical Superintendent, Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, told ANI: "Resident doctors are on strike today. They have suspended work only in OPDs and wards. Emergency services are running normally.

