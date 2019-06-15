Wild elephant dies due to electrocution in Udham Singh Nagar

A wild elephant died due to electrocution at here on Saturday. The mishap took place when he was trying to enter a sugarcane field fenced with electric wires. The elephant was an adult male of about 20 years, said

"It appears that the elephant died due to electric shock. However, our team of doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination. He is a male of about 20 years of age," he said.

"The elephant came from nearby forest range. We are also looking into the matter that how the electric fencing is done and appropriate action would be taken," added Sharma.

In the backdrop of the fact that herd of pachyderm or sometimes a wild pachyderm alone, often comes out of the forest to devour upon the standing sugarcane crop, farmers employ various measures to drive them away from their field. This includes bursting of crackers, making drum-beat noises, fencing the field with electric wires, and so.

"If the are coming out and eating our crops, then the is responsible. It is the responsibility of the to ensure that wild didn't come out of the forest," said Trilochan Fauzi, a

"The villagers are in trouble. We drive these away. Within two hours, they are again back to devour on our sugarcane."

said the post-mortem examination of the elephant will be conducted and the department will look into the matter of the electric fencing also.

