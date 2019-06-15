Water, electricity crisis: Delhi Cong to organise demonstrations in 70 Assembly Constituencies on June 18

will organise demonstrations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in on June 18 to protest against alleged power cuts and water shortage in

In a statement, said the (AAP) government in Delhi has failed to address these issues, and therefore, called for demonstrations.

working presidents Haroon Yusuf, and will lead the protest.

According to the Congress, has invited all the Residents' Welfare Associations of Delhi to join the demonstration.

"People are harassed and fed up with the power and water shortage in these peak summer days. There is not only a severe shortage of water but also the water is not potable," said Yusuf.

The informed that a delegation of the DPCC, led by Dikshit, had met on Wednesday and drew his attention to the alleged power and water shortage in Delhi, seeking urgent remedial measures.

