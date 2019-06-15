Water crisis deepens in TN, soaring temp adds to woes

is reeling under acute water crisis for the past several months after Chennai's Lake, which is considered one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level. Moreover, with mercury soaring in the region, there seems to be no respite for perturbed locals here.

In Chennai, locals installed hand-pumps near to extract groundwater to manage their daily needs. However, the water, residents say, is of a compromised quality owing to pollutants, thereby forcing them to buy packaged water from shops for consumption.

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "We have to stand in a queue for hours under this scorching heat to fetch some water as borewells in the area have gone dry. This is for the third time in a row that is facing a severe water crisis."

"Most of the time, the water we get from these hand pumps can't be used for drinking as it stinks. For drinking and cooking, we have to buy water from the shops," she added.

Earlier this week, DMK leaders had slammed the in the state for its inability to solve the impending water crisis in the state.

While responding to the criticism, had said that the government is looking into the issue and required arrangements will be made.

