Air India Express plane skids off runway in Mangaluru; passengers safe

A Mangaluru bound Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at the International Airport here on Sunday evening.

Air India Express flight IX384 from Dubai landed at the Mangaluru International Airport at 5:40 pm here and slid off when it was proceeding on the taxiway.

"IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore aircraft veered off the taxiway around 5:40 pm today. All passengers are safe and have been deboarded," an official said.

All the passengers onboard the plane are safe and the aircraft was brought to a safer position after the incident.

The Kochi-headquartered airline is a subsidiary of carrier airline Air India.

