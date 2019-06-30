Mayawati to hold multiple district level meetings in wake of by-elections

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said that she will hold multiple district level meeting from July 2 onwards in the wake of upcoming by-elections to 11-assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP chief will hold her meeting in the Bareilly district on July 2. After Bareilly, she will chair a meeting with her party workers in Chitrakoot, Kanpur, and Jhansi on the same day.

After these meeting, she will also hold a meeting in Lucknow on July 6.

This comes after Mayawati severed ties with the Samajwadi Party post Lok Sabha polls drubbing. She also claimed that the SP's voters did not support the alliance in the general elections.

However, she had clarified that this was not a "permanently breaking up" with the SP.

The BSP and SP contested 38 parliamentary seats each and gave four seats to the RLD. However, the alliance could only manage to win 15 seats- 10 by BSP and five by SP, while RLD drew a blank. BJP swept the state by bagging 62 out of 80 seats.

