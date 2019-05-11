Army Lt Gen faces action for alleged corruption over misuse of govt funds

(India), May 11 (ANI): Acting tough against cases of corruption, the Indian has carried out a into allegations of against a senior Lieutenant for misuse of government funds.

"A was ordered by the Headquarters under a senior Lieutenant to probe the charges against the after complaints were received that he had misused government funds for buying equipment worth over Rs 10 lakh for personal use," senior government sources told ANI here.

As per allegations, the had used government funds meant for the institutions under him for buying air conditioners, furniture and other things for his personal use in an unauthorised manner, they said.

As soon as the complaints reached the headquarters, a high-level headed by a of Gen was ordered.

are the senior most Lt Gens in the Army posted at the headquarters for assisting the Army in day to day functioning of the force.

Since the inquiry is against a Lt Gen, the members in it are also of the rank of Lt Gen."The presiding officer of the Court of Inquiry has completed the probe and has already briefed the Army about it," the sources said.

It is learnt that the Court of inquiry has recommended disciplinary action against the officer.

Ever since Gen has taken over as the Chief of the Indian Army, he has clearly told officers and personnel that there would be no tolerance against moral turpitude and financial in the force.

Several officers have also been dismissed from service and retired without pension after they were indicted in cases of corruption and moral turpitude.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)