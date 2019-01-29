Burdwan blast case: Accused sent to 14-day NIA custody

A special court on Tuesday sent two accused in Burdwan to 14 days NIA custody.

and were arrested by NIA on Monday from an under construction three storey building in Borodongal area of the state.

was earlier charge-sheeted in connection with the Burdwan for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of (JMB) to wage war against Government of and in 2015 and was declared a proclaimed offender with a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs.

Second accused was an associate of and was in touch with the other accused of JMB through encrypted communication of protected text, as revealed by him during initial questioning, said NIA.

Incriminating articles like battery, wires, electronic circuit, electronic clocks and watches to be used for the preparation of IEDs were seized from Ali's possession, added NIA.

On October 2, 2014, an explosion occurred in a house in the Khagragarh locality of West Bengal's Burdwan, which, as per reports, was considered as terrorist group JMB operating point.

