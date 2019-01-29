BJP orchestrated attack on vehicles parked near Amit Shah's rally venue, claims TMC

The (TMC) on Tuesday said the allegedly hired goons to vandalise the vehicles parked near the rally venue of in East

TMC told ANI that the hired goons to conspire against his party and denied to have any role of his workers in what happened in East on Tuesday.

"Beginning of the end of as a whole has already started. It has started in Bengal. BJP has hired some hooligans from They are doing this because they have no other issues," said Mitra.

The vehicles used for ferrying audience for Shah's rally in East on Tuesday were vandalised by some miscreants when these were parked outside the rally venue.

BJP supporters also staged a demonstration, condemning the attack on the parked vehicles. Police said the miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some vehicles.

BJP secretary alleged that the attack was the handiwork of TMC supporters. He alleged that the TMC supporters also attacked women travelling in these vehicles.

BJP in accused of unleashing 'terror' in the state and called her 'Talibani Didi.'

"We have seen as to how very worried Banerjee has unleashed the terror of TMC on the BJP and the ordinary people of West Bengal," Patra told the reporters.

"Workers of the BJP were pulled out of the buses and were beaten up by TMC goons. Is this democracy? Police were watching the whole unfortunate incident as a mute spectator. The BJP workers were beaten up by the supporters of Banerjee. She is behaving like Talibani Didi," he said.

Patra also claimed that Banerjee was capable of halting any event organised in the state to criticise over matter, fearing that the neighbouring country would get worried and the situation in could get tense.

" Banerjee supports Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and all those forces which are against India," said the BJP

Condemning the attack on the vehicles used to ferry the audience for Shah's rally, Patra said: "It is fearful It is who very well knows that the vote share of BJP is consistently increasing in Bengal."

"That is the reason as to why she is behaving like this. We condemned this behaviour of Mamata Banerjee, which is undemocratic and also lethal for democracy," he said.

