SC sets aside Delhi HC's order granting bail to Zahoor Watali in terror funding case

The on Tuesday set aside the order of High Court granting to Ahmad Shah Watali, an accused in terror funding case.

"We set aside the order of the High Court. The petition filed by the NIA is allowed," a division bench of the apex court comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and said while setting aside the order.

A special on March 20 allowed the (ED) to question Altaf Shah, son-in- of Shah Geelani, besides and inside for three days in connection with the case.

had permitted the agency to conduct the interrogation on any three days between March 24 and April 5.

According to ED, Watali, an influential businessman, is allegedly known to some Pakistani leaders and Kashmiri separatists. It has also alleged that is known to Kishore, who was a UAE-based

In the previous hearing on Friday, ED's had submitted that the agency wanted to question the accused in to confront them with some documents and fresh evidence in connection with the case.

Last year, the High Court had granted to He was arrested for his alleged role in the terror-funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 attack mastermind

Watali was then asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two surety of the same amount and surrender his passport.

For long, Ahmad Shah Watali has been acting as one of the major financial conduits for Hurriyat leaders and for secessionists and anti- activities under the garb of business.

Watali is also said to have floated various shell companies from where money is transferred into other which are used to channelise funds to Hurriyat leaders.

During the NIA probe, various incriminating documents relating to various shell companies in UAE, UK and property papers in have seized from his premises as well as the premises of his associates.

According to sources, Kapoor is a close associate of Watali and has remitted Rs 5.6 crore in various installments to Watali for which he has not been able to produce any document regarding the source of funds. The duo ran a network of bogus and shell companies.

