NDA likely to hold massive rally at Patna in March

Ahead of the elections, the NDA is likely to hold a massive rally at in the first week of March.

Bihar Minister while addressing a press-conference here on Monday indicated that NDA may hold a rally at in which is expected to participate.

"I have also heard that NDA may hold a rally here in in which is also expected to participate," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, is holding a massive "Jan Akansha rally" at Patna's Gandhi Maiden on February 3 in which will participate and host the allies.

All (TMC) on Saturday organised an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata which was attended by the leaders of nearly 20 opposition parties.

Former HD Deve Gowda, (NCP) Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, N Chandrababu Naidu among others attended the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)