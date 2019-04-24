JUST IN
Nepal: 5 dead, 20 injured in bus accident in Dadeldhura

ANI  |  Asia 

At least 5 have died and 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying the passengers met with an accident in Sahukharka of Dadeldhura district on Wednesday.

Dadeldhura is a far -western district of Nepal. It lies in the Mahakali Zone of far-western Nepal.

"The accident took place when a passenger bus (NA6KHA 1831) was heading towards Bajhang from Dhangadi," said Mohanraj Joshi, Chief District Officer, Dadeldhura.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 09:21 IST

