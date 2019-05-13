Japan continues to seek summit with North Korea

Indicating further softening of its stance, on Monday said it seeks a summit with despite the weapon testing by the latter last week.

"The government's stance on the matter has not changed. It continues to seek a summit with despite the firing of a ballistic missile by last week," NHK quoted as saying.

This comes a week after carried out two tests of firing projectiles.

Earlier this month, renewed his demand to meet North Korean leader "unconditionally" to "break the shell of mutual distrust".

"I want to meet unconditionally and talk with him frankly with an open mind," Al Jazeera quoted as saying.

North Korean authorities are yet to respond to Japan's repeated proposals.

In January also, Abe indicated that he is planning to meet Kim.

Till 2017, had accused North Korea of repeatedly testing missiles while pointing them towards

North Korean media has regularly and viciously attacked Japan, by calling it "heinous criminal state against humanity", and an "immoral and impudent country".

