JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

SC reserves order on issue of court-monitored mediation in Ayodhya title dispute case

Indore bags Swachh Survekhshan Award 2019 for being the cleanest city
Business Standard

Nepal PM Oli admitted to hospital for regular heart check-up

ANI  |  Asia 

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj area here on Wednesday morning for a regular heart check-up, the hospital said.

"He is being kept under observation as additional tests are to be done. He was brought in here today morning," the hospital said in a statement.

It said that Oli has been admitted to the hospital for a regular heart check-up.

Cardiologist Dr Arun Sayami is coordinating the team of doctors, it said.

"The health condition of the Honorable Prime Minister is normal," the hospital said.

Oli was admitted to the same hospital in October last year after having a chest infection.

He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2007 and is said to have a weak immune system.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 15:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements