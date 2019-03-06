Nepal PM Oli admitted to hospital for regular heart check-up

KP was admitted to in Maharajgunj area here on Wednesday morning for a regular heart check-up, the hospital said.

"He is being kept under observation as additional tests are to be done. He was brought in here today morning," the hospital said in a statement.

It said that has been admitted to the hospital for a regular heart check-up.

Dr is coordinating the team of doctors, it said.

"The health condition of the Honorable is normal," the hospital said.

was admitted to the same hospital in October last year after having a

He had undergone a in 2007 and is said to have a weak immune system.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)