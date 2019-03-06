Nepal PM Oli admitted to hospital for regular heart check-up

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj area here on Wednesday morning for a regular heart check-up, the hospital said.
"He is being kept under observation as additional tests are to be done. He was brought in here today morning," the hospital said in a statement.
It said that Oli has been admitted to the hospital for a regular heart check-up.
Cardiologist Dr Arun Sayami is coordinating the team of doctors, it said.
"The health condition of the Honorable Prime Minister is normal," the hospital said.
Oli was admitted to the same hospital in October last year after having a chest infection.
He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2007 and is said to have a weak immune system.
