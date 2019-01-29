Nepal's former crown prince Paras suffers 3rd cardiac arrest

Nepal's former suffered a third on Monday afternoon.

The former was taken to the in Kathmandu at around 4 pm (local time) after he complained of uneasiness. According to the hospital, it is his third

"Former was brought to the Emergency room of our hospital at around 4:15 pm. After a brief check-up in the emergency room, he was shifted to the 'International Emergency' room of the hospital and was swiftly shifted to Cathlab and Coronary Angiogram was performed, which showed his hearts arteries were blocked. In order to open the blocked arteries, Coronary Angioplasty and Stent transplant were conducted and he now been shifted to CCU," a statement from RP Mainali, Norvic Hospital's Corporate Communication DGM, stated.

The hospital stated that Paras' health is stable but ruled out that he is out of danger. It also confirmed that the former prince would remain in the hospital for a few more days.

Son of Gyanendra Shah, the last of Nepal, was the heir apparent to the throne from 2001 until 2008, when the abolished the practice of monarchy in the nation.

