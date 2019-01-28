Pak Court postpones hearing on Sharif's bail plea to Feb 6

The on Monday adjourned the hearing on a bail plea of former Sharif on medical grounds till February 6.

Geo News reported that the Court also issued notices to the (NAB) and over the matter.

During the Court proceedings, the two-member divisional bench, comprising of Justice and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, asked the Sharif's that what was new about this plea. To this, Harris replied that Sharif has been under medical treatment since the time he was shifted to the in

Citing the concern of Sharif's family over his deteriorating health, Harris further appealed the Court to review the reports provided by the medical panel, which last week recommended that Sharif should be shifted to hospital for "optimal management" of his failing health, along with some changes in his medication to treat his high blood pressure and diabetes as well as further tests.

The plea was filed by Harris on Saturday, while the (NAB), accountability court and of have been made respondents in the matter.

Sharif, in the plea, also requested that the seven years of prison sentence announced to him by the accountability court should be suspended till a decision is announced on his appeal against the jail term. His plea has been fixed for hearing on February 18.

