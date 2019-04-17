New low in political discourse: Cong leader hits out at Uma Bharti over 'chor ki patni' remark

Former member and on Wednesday said that Uma Bharti's remark against Congress' Vadra is a "new low in political discourse."

Bharti had referred to Priyanka as "Chor ki Patni" (the wife of a thief) while talking to media in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Tuesday.

Kumar, while speaking to ANI, said, "This statement is a new low in political discourse, I have no words to adequately condemn such a reprehensible statement from a and a like against a lady and a of a party. Bharti's statement against Priyanka is condemnable as there is not even a whisper of wrongdoing against her nor her husband is found guilty."

"I think elections are not about winning or losing but about maintaining the civility and decorum to sustain democracy," he added.

On being asked about Nirmala Sitharaman's claim of Imran Khan's statement on being Congress' ploy, the former member said, "Her statement is laughable and is a joke. BJP has a lot to explain regarding what they did with "

"The BJP has made it a practice to attack self-respect of opposition leaders. The party has brought down the level of political discourse. In the Lok Sabha Elections, the people will give a strong reply to BJP for their low-level remarks in political discourse," he added.

Sitharaman on Wednesday alleged that Khan's statement 'that there may be a better chance of India-Pak peace talks and settling of the issue if the BJP is voted back to power', is a ploy by to oust government from the Centre.

