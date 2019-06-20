New 'Paranormal Activity' film in the works

' is coming back to haunt you! and American Jason Blum's Blumhouse have teamed up for the seventh ' movie.

announced the untitled project on Wednesday during the studio's CineEurope presentation in Barcelona, reported Variety.

Rest of the plot details of the upcoming horror film are being kept under wraps.

The popular franchise was launched in 2007 with 'Paranormal Activity', a film about a young couple who move to a new house in and are haunted by a demon. The film, directed by Oren Peli, received an overwhelming response and was extremely profitable earning USD 193 million worldwide.

The previous six have grossed USD 400 million in and USD 890 million worldwide.

The most recent in the series was 'Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension' which released in 2015. It was the lowest grossing flick in the franchise, earning USD 18.3 million domestically and USD 78.9 million worldwide.

After breaking out as a of the original film, Blum's name has been associated with all things horror as the filmmaker launched some popular franchises including 'Insidious', 'Sinister', 'Ouija' and 'Purge'.

Blum has earned nominations for for best picture for bankrolling 'Whiplash', 'Get Out', and 'BlacKkKlansman'.

