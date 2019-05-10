NGT asks UPPCB to fine private company Rs 30 lakhs for illegal plant

Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Board (UPPCB) to recover 30 lakhs from for illegally operating a common biomedical treatment plant in city of

of NGT Justice RS Rathore, while posting the matter to May 24, directed the Board and Board to form a team to conduct a joint inspection in the plant.

Petition in this regard was filed by Sanjay Kumar, through

On April 12, NGT had issued a notice to the UPPCB directing it to report to the tribunal on its actions taken against the Common Bio- (CBMWTP) operating illegally in the state.

On January 30, NGT had directed the to take action against the CBMWTP if it was still running without permission. Bansal had then told the court that CBMWTP has to take No Objection Certificate (NOC) from UPPCB under the Protection Act, Water Pollution Act and Air Pollution Act, adding that in the present case, no NOC was issued by the pollution board.

He also contended that despite being aware of the violations, (RO) of UPPCB remained silent on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)