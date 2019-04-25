NIA arrests 2 accused in Jaish conspiracy case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two accused in the Jaish conspiracy case where top leadership of (Jem) was allegedly recruiting persons for carrying out terror attacks in

The accused, identified as Tanveer (29) and Billal Mir (23), are residents of district in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA said in a statement.

According to the agency, both were members of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

" and were brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, where they have been detained under Public Safety Act, and produced before the today against a production warrant," the NIA said.

"The investigation has disclosed that earlier arrested accused was in regular contact with these accused over WhatsApp," the agency mentioned.

The NIA court has granted seven days custody of the two accused to the investigative agency (up to May 2).

