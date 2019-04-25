JUST IN
Business Standard

NIA arrests 2 accused in Jaish conspiracy case

ANI  |  General News 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two accused in the Jaish conspiracy case where top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad (Jem) was allegedly recruiting persons for carrying out terror attacks in India.

The accused, identified as Tanveer (29) and Billal Mir (23), are residents of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA said in a statement.

According to the agency, both were members of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

"Accused Tanveer and Bilal Mir were brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, where they have been detained under Public Safety Act, and produced before the NIA Special Court today against a production warrant," the NIA said.

"The investigation has disclosed that earlier arrested accused Sajjad Ahmad was in regular contact with these accused over WhatsApp," the agency mentioned.

The NIA court has granted seven days custody of the two accused to the investigative agency (up to May 2).

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 21:57 IST

