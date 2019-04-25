ED files supplementary charge sheet against Om Prakash Chautala in DA case

The (ED) has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a (CBI) court against former Chautala, pertaining to his recently attached properties in connection with a (DA) case.

The charge sheet has been filed before CBI and will be considered on May 16.

The court has asked ED's to file a progress report on the rest of Chautala's properties on next date of hearing.

According to the charge sheet, the ED initiated a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI and the charge sheet filed by it against Chautala and his sons Abhay and under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 13 (2) read with 13(1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"CBI's investigation revealed that Chautala had allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 6 crore approximately during 1993 to 2006", the ED said.

The investigation also revealed that Abhay and had allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of Rs 119 crore and Rs 27 crore, respectively.

The charge sheet said, "It is revealed that Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed a residential house at Sirsa (Haryana) during the period out of the money received from undisclosed sources."

"Investigation also revealed that was directly involved in the acquisition and projecting various tainted properties as his untainted properties. He had also disclosed properties so acquired in the affidavit filed before returning in Vidhan Sabha Election 2005 and 2009 thereby projecting publicly the tainted properties as untainted," it stated.

Earlier, the ED had attached properties of Om Prakash Chautala to the tune of Rs 46 lakh in 2013, which has been confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

A prosecution complaint against Om Prakash was also filed before the special court in July last year.

