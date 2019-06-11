NIA court sentences man to life term under Anti-Hijacking Act

A special Investigating on Tuesday sentenced a person, who had threatened to hijack a Delhi-bound flight in 2017, to life imprisonment.

The convict has also been fined Rs 5 crore for violations of various provisions of Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016.

Out of the fine amount, each pilot will get compensation of Rs 1 lakh, each will get Rs 50,000 and each passenger will be paid Rs 25,000.

In 2017, an found a threat note in the washroom of the business class of the plane which stated that "there are hijackers on board and explosives on the plane". This threat was brought to the notice of the of the flight who sought the permission of in Ahmedabad for an emergency landing.

Initially, the case was registered and investigated by Crime Branch, who arrested Birju on the basis of suspicion.

Following this, NIA re-registered the case under sections 3(1), 3(2)(a) and 4(b) of Anti Hijacking Act 2016 and took over the investigation later that year.

NIA established that accused Birju had intentionally committed the act to disrupt the operation of aircraft.

In January 2018, the charge sheet was filed in the against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)