NIA files chargesheet in Sikh militancy case

The Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a case which related to attempts for the revival of Sikh militancy with the objective of creating a separate ' State'.

"A case was registered by a Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in December. ATS arrested accused and seized an illegal weapon along with five live rounds from him," according to a statement by

ATS arrested one more accused in the case after interrogating Singh.

"During investigation by NIA, it has been established that Harpal Singh, Mohiuddin Siddiqui and wanted accused Nijjar, entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist act for the formation of separate ' State' and thereby threatened the security, integrity and sovereignty of and have been making attempt to revive Sikh militancy," said.

It has been alleged that the accused used to post videos and images containing praise of militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Jagtar Singh Hawara (a convicted accused in the assassination of Beant Singh, former of Punjab).

"They used to post videos and images, Pro-Khalistani post related to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with sole intention to motivate vulnerable Sikh youths and others to join the movement in with the ultimate objective of separate 'Khalistan State.' In pursuance of said conspiracy, they also arranged an illegal weapon and ammunition," the statement read.

NIA has also arrested who had allegedly supplied a country made pistol to accused and booked him under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Investigation also revealed that a wanted accused (Nijjar) son of Gurubash Singh, native resident of Village - Pandori Sukha Singh of district in and presently residing in is the main conspirator of this case and operating with his accomplices from through Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO," said.

The charge sheet has been filed in the special in against arrested and wanted accused Singh, Siddiqui and Nijjar under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of Arms Act

Further investigation in the case is underway.

