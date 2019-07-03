Nicki Minaj to perform at Jeddah World Fest

Rapper Nicki Minaj will soon make her way to Saudi Arabia to perform at the Jeddah World Fest scheduled to be held at King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city.

Organisers of the event announced about Minaj headlining the fest on July 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming concert has been planned keeping in mind the laws of the country which prohibits alcohol, drugs and will only welcome people above 16 years of age.

However, there were mixed reactions to the announcement. A Saudi woman posted a video on Twitter accusing the government of being a hypocrite after they invited Minaj to perform at the event.

"All her songs are indecent and then you tell me to wear the abaya, What the hell?" the woman is heard saying in the video.

Others who will perform at the event are British artist Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki.

Over the past several months, the country has seen performances by Mariah Carey, Enrique Iglesias, the Black Eyed Peas, rapper Sean Paul, and DJs David Guetta and Tiesto.

On the work front, the 'Anaconda' singer recently released her latest single 'Megatron' which also features her boyfriend Kenneth Perry.

The 36-year-old also announced in June that she will be walking down the aisle soon after the couple received their marriage licence.

The two started dating last year and made their relationship official on Instagram in December.

