JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Uber records USD 3.1 billion revenue in Q1 2019
Business Standard

Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets VR support

ANI  |  Others 

Nintendo has extended virtual reality (VR) support to its Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game on Switch consoles.

As The Verge reports, the latest flagship game can now be played through the cardboard Labo headset.

However, you can play it in single-player mode only and gamers can either fight against AI opponents or take in the view while other characters play. The VR support is rolled out in version 3.1.0 free update.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 23:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU