Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets VR support

Nintendo has extended virtual reality (VR) support to its Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game on Switch consoles.
As The Verge reports, the latest flagship game can now be played through the cardboard Labo headset.
However, you can play it in single-player mode only and gamers can either fight against AI opponents or take in the view while other characters play. The VR support is rolled out in version 3.1.0 free update.
