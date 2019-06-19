Nippon Paint launches employment opportunity program for people with special needs

Keeping in line with its tradition of transforming the lives of underprivileged and special-needs children, - Asia's No. 1 paint in terms of revenues, has launched SAHYOG - a program that aims at creating employment opportunities for people with special needs.

Over the next few days, students with Autism Spectrum Disorder from NGO (Protection of the Rights of Differently Abled Children) will join as Trainee Interns in the coveted Paint division of They will be given specific training on painting Nippon Paint's special-edition products.

Delhi-based Thamjit Mayengbam, a differently-abled child with Down Syndrome, today started interning in the facility (Okhla) of

Nippon Paint has always made strides towards becoming a true community that engages with society and creates significant opportunities for the whole eco system and larger community. In order to provide dignified employment opportunities to the specially-abled children, Nippon Paint embarks as a debutant premiere multinational company to have taken such a major leap of faith towards these special future leaders of

"Regardless of being specially-abled, these children from seemed to be aspirants who strive to become inspirational personalities through accomplishing and overcoming the myth of their disability. To help them fulfill their dreams, we at Nippon Paint are more than happy to invite them to our office for internship. These children are apt with special talents and our initiative is a small step towards their bright future. In association with PORDAC, we hope to create more opportunities for such children in the future", said Sharad Malhotra, - Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings, and VP - Automotive Refinishes,

"We are extremely fortunate to have Nippon paint associating with us in providing It is indeed a matter of great pride and gives huge sense of achievement to the entire staff and students of NGO. of Nippon Paint has come into our lives as rays of hope and sunshine. We would make earnest effort to ensure that this collaboration is a success. Employability creates dignity and meaning in the lives of children with special needs and empowers them towards a better tomorrow and we are truly grateful for that. This also serves as beacons of hope for the rest of their community", Manjir Gupta, of PORDAC.

PORDAC (Protection of the Rights of Differently Abled Children) was established in 2009 with a vision to create a meaningful and dignified life for Differently Abled Children.

