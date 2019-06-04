Nitin Gadkari assumes charge at Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for second time

took charge of the and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Tuesday.

This is Gadkari's second consecutive term as of Road Transport and Highways. He held the same portfolio during the first tenure of NDA government from 2014 to 2019.

affirmed the creation of employment opportunities and the implementation of policies that will facilitate financial reforms.

"The plays a vital role in the financial reforms of our country while generating employment opportunities. Our main focus will revolve around enhancing the growth rate of the country. Small scale industries will have further expansions. Second, the rural and agricultural economy will be renewed with a focus on producing job prospects," he said.

He also emphasised upon the advancement of global export of Khadi Gram Udyog.

Working extensively across the length and breadth of the country in constructing roadways, the also aims to plant at least 125 crore trees along the roadways.

Covering both urban and rural parts of the country during NDA government's first term, have worked in constructing 26 kilometers roads every day, however, this time the target has been escalated to 40 kilometers every day.

He spoke of some other significant plans that he shall undertake to work upon during his leadership in the constituency that includes building roadside amenities on a huge scale.

Nonetheless, roadways under took a major turn for featuring new methods, especially Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)