Smuggled goods from Nepal seized in Siliguri

Nitish Kumar visits Gaya hospital to meet heatwave affected patients

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College here to meet the heatwave affected patients.

The Chief Minister was earlier scheduled to do an aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas in Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada but cancelled to visit the hospital in person.

As many as 91 people have lost their lives due to the extreme heatwave in the state, including 32 in Gaya, 47 in Aurangabad and 12 in Nawada.

The Bihar government has announced that all schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed till June 22.

Similarly, all the shops in the affected districts will remain closed between 11 am and 5 pm.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 20:02 IST

