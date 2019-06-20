As water gets scarce, Chennai hotel urges guests to use water judiciously

As the city continues to reel under acute water crisis, a five-star hotel here -- Blu GRT -- has requested its guests to use water judiciously during their stay.

The hotel has put a written request in this regard in all hotel rooms.

"We have taken all measures to ensure that you stay with all the comforts but request you to use water judiciously," reads the letter.

The deficient rain during the monsoon season in the southern state of has further exasperated the Tamilians. This has resulted in protests across the state.

"We are praying to the almighty for the rains and we hope we are answered and our reservoirs are filled," stated the letter further.

