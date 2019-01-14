No confusion on seat sharing between JD(S)-Congress, will defeat BJP: Danish Ali

(Secular) leader Danish on Monday asserted that there is no confusion between JD(S) and on seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections, however final negotiations for seat allocation is yet to begin.

"There is no confusion at all between and JD(S). In coalition the target will be to win maximum number of seats. Till now no official discussion at the party to party level has been initiated. Very soon the coordination committee of the coalition will be meeting and the seat sharing arithmetic will be decided at the highest level. The process of negotiating the seat hasn't yet started," said

On speculations over MLAs going missing, pointed out: "There were attempts to influence few legislators even before government formation. We have said it earlier also that cannot do anything. It is also not true that six MLAs are missing."

The Congress-JD(S) government in the state is "very stable", Ali stressed adding, "it will complete its five years term."

Upon being asked on the seat sharing between the two parties in in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said: "During the government formation we had decided a formula of 2/3rd and 1/3rd. More or less the same formula will be implemented. We are going to defeat in JD(S)- will sweep the in "

Earlier in the day, HD Kumaraswamy also denied reports of three Congress MLAs visited along with leaders and said that they had informed him about the visit and were in touch with him during the visit.

"All three Congress MLAs are continuously in contact with me. They went to after informing me. My government isn't under any threat. I know who all BJP is trying to contact and what they're offering. I can handle it, why should media be concerned?" emphasised Kumaraswamy while addressing media over MLA horse trading reports in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)