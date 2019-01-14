Kumbh Mela: Fire at Digambar Akhada camp

JUST IN
ANI  |  Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

A fire broke out at the Digambar Akhada camp here on Monday on the eve of the Kumbh Mela.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed to action to douse the flames.

Around 10 ambulances and an air ambulance were also rushed to the spot.

Nodal Officer, Disaster Management, Dr Rishi Sahay said the fire broke out after a cylinder blast occurred in the tent. "No casualties have been reported so far," he told ANI.

SP (Security, Prayagraj) Ashutosh Mishra said the fire has been contained and the area is being cleared.

Further details are awaited.

