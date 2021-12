No Covid deaths reported in UP due to oxygen shortage: State govt

The government on Thursday claimed that no deaths had been reported in the state because of lack of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to Congress MLC Deepak Singh, State Minister Jai Pratap Singh told Legislative Council, "no death has been reported in the state due to lack of oxygen during the second wave."

COVID-19 cases surged dangerously from April to June and peaked in May with over 4-lakh cases and 4,000 deaths.

Hospitals across the country reported severe oxygen shortages for several days and private hospitals in the national capital approached the High Court demanding a steady supply.

Several hospital administrations in different states have alleged that the shortage of oxygen resulted in the death of several patients.

