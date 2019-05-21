Baig's outburst to give new direction to Ktaka politics: Gowda

Senior BJP leader and Union D V Sadananda Tuesday said R Roshan Baig's outburst against his party leadership will give a "new direction" to the state

BJP will welcome all who share the saffron party's ideology, he said when asked if the party would welcome if Baig wants to switch over.

On Monday, Baig had hit out at the leaders for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls as projected in the exit polls a day ago.

The MLA had held former Siddaramaiah's "arrogance" and party state Dinesh Gundu Rao's "immaturity" responsible for the "flop show". He had also called K C Venugopal, who is in charge of the party affairs in the state, a "buffoon".

"You cannot hide truth and true incidents. It will be in public sooner than later. Probably, was keeping it to himself. He was forced to speak out looking at the current situation. I welcome," told reporters here.

He further said, "Baig is thinking that State Food and civil supplies B Z Zameer has taken over his position, for which Siddaramaih is responsible. It will give a new direction to "



Asked whether BJP will welcome Baig if he expresses interest in joining the saffron party, he said, "We welcome all those who believe in our ideology. We don't have enmity."



Sadananda Gowda, a former state chief minister, is contesting from the Bengaluru North constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)