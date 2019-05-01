NYAY scheme is surgical strike on poverty, says Rahul Gandhi

on Wednesday said that the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY is a surgical strike on poverty.

Speaking at an election rally here, the said, "Under NYAY, when Rs 72,000 per year will be sent directly to people's then their purchasing power will increase which will lead to increase in production and employment."

"Till your income is less than Rs 12,000, you will get Rs 72,000 per year. This scheme is a surgical strike on poverty," he added.

The said, "There will be a separate budget for farmers from 2019 onwards. You will get to know in Barabanki what type of food processing units will be installed, how much MSP will be increased, details about compensation and insurance."

"When NYAY scheme will begin then youth can start their own business. Earlier, if you wanted to start business then you had to offer bribery to the If we are voted to power in 2019, there will be no need to take any permission before starting a business of your own. If you fail to start a business then you will get fresh loans to repeat the process," Gandhi said.

Hitting out at Modi, Gandhi said, "PM Modi has lied to people regarding the promise of Rs 15 lakh for every citizen. PM Modi also failed to make eye contact with me when I asked the question on Rafale."

He said that in the last five years, only Congress party stood against

Gandhi said, "Anil Ambani, and and are not in jail, while a is put behind bars if he fails to return the money."

" Modi has control over and can pressurise them but not Congress, he added.

