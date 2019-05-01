President strongly condemns the Gadchiroli incident

of India has strongly condemned the gruesome attack at in on Wednesday in which 15 police personnel and a were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites.

"Strongly condemn the terror attack in Gadchiroli, Thoughts and prayers with the families of police personnel killed and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against such violence," tweeted

also took to to strongly condemn the attack.

"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," PM Modi said.

termed it an act of cowardice and desperation.

" Attack on personnel in is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families," he tweeted.

"Spoke to Maharashtra CM regarding the tragic incident in and expressed my grief at the loss of brave Police personnel. We are providing all the assistance needed by the MHA is in constant touch with the state administration," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Fifteen police personnel and a were ambushed and killed in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxalites in Gadchroli in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon.

The private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the was en-route from in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at 12.30 pm.

Earlier today, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district. On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli.

