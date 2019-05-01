President strongly condemns the Gadchiroli incident

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has strongly condemned the gruesome attack at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Wednesday in which 15 police personnel and a driver were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites.
"Strongly condemn the terror attack in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Thoughts and prayers with the families of police personnel killed and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against such violence," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to strongly condemn the attack.
"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," PM Modi said.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed it an act of cowardice and desperation.
" Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families," he tweeted.
"Spoke to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave Police personnel. We are providing all the assistance needed by the state government. MHA is in constant touch with the state administration," he said in a subsequent tweet.
Fifteen police personnel and a driver were ambushed and killed in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxalites in Gadchroli in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon.
The private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver was en-route from Kurkheda Police Station in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at 12.30 pm.
Earlier today, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district. On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
