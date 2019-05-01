Pulwama attack was BJP's conspiracy just like Godhra, says Shankersinh Vaghela

Pulwama terror attack was the BJP's conspiracy as was Godhra, said former here on Wednesday.

"The vehicle with which was used in Pulwama attack was bearing the registration initial of -- GJ. was a conspiracy," said Vaghela, who is now in the

Talking to media persons, said: "Terrorism is used by the BJP government to win elections. A number of terrorist attacks have taken place since the last five years."

"No one was killed in Balakot air strike. Even none of the international agency was able to prove that 200 militants were killed. Balakot airstrike was a planned conspiracy. It was supposed to happen," said.

"Even after getting information from intelligence sources regarding Pulwama attack, no pre-emptive measures were taken. And if you had information about Balakot, then why didn't you take action against these camps. Why were you waiting for something like Pulwama to happen," he said.

"BJP is involved in the whole thing. It is going to bring the sectarian conflict to win elections," he said.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Vaghela said: "BJP's model is false. The state is suffering. BJP leaders are upset with the party. They feel that they are bonded labourers."

Gujarat, where 26 seats are at stake, went to polls on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

