Non-bailable warrants issued against Kejriwal, Sisodia in defamation case

Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav in connection with a defamation case.
Lawyer Surender Sharma had filed the defamation complaint against these leaders.
The petitioner had pleaded that his candidature from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in 2013 at the last moment and was published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner.
The court had issued warrants as no accused had appeared. Later, the court was appraised by Kejriwal's lawyer that permanent exemption had already been allowed for the Chief Minister and his deputy.
The court will hear the matter of cancellation of the warrants on Wednesday.
