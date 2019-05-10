North Korean media criticises US military over THAAD training

The North Korean media on Friday lashed out at the Forces (USFK), a sub-unified command of US Indo-Pacific Command, over its recent military training involving an advanced missile defence system.

The development came a day after the communist country fired long-range missiles into the

Referring to last month's (THAAD) system training as a "military provocation," Korean Central Broadcasting Station, a state-controlled radio station for the North's domestic audience, urged the to stop all "hostile acts", reported.

The remarks were made a day after North conducted long-range missile drills under the supervision of leader It was the country's second launch of projectiles since the firing of short-range projectiles off its on Saturday, which had referred to as a "routine" and "self-defensive" drill.

"The US should clearly know that it can't earn anything with strength, let alone surprise us," North Korea's said.

North has been criticising and the US over their joint military trainings, with the saying that has "no qualification to vilify" the North over its recent exercises.

The nuclear negotiations between and hit an impasse after the summit in February between US and Kim collapsed without a deal.

